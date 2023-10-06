Channels of communication on a smartphone
And the issues that they present.
This is an essay that I wrote in 2014, I’m not vouching for quality or accuracy here, it was a difficult time for me business wise and study wise (Computer & Information Science). But it looks ok.
The footnotes have not transferred that well. I’ll fix them later.
It’s likely some (or maybe a lot) of the links are broken.
Plebeian Resistance is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.