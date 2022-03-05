Plebeian Resistance

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Barry O'Kenyan's avatar
Barry O'Kenyan
Mar 5, 2022Edited

I thought there were only 56 genders, Rich.

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Rose Loomis's avatar
Rose Loomis
Mar 6, 2022Edited

Ask for a refund. Why let them keep your $$? (I don’t know if coursera is free or not?)

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