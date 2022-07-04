Plebeian Resistance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marta Staszak's avatar
Marta Staszak
Jul 4, 2022

Like a postcard that arrived a year late, don't mind at all. still very good read.

And to John Baillie: oh my sweet lord, me too, living in Poland then, loved

Jacques Brel! Reading it first thing this morning, what a trip! May be not that good for my emotional well being today though, LOL Thank you for taking me there.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Richard Seager
John Baillie's avatar
John Baillie
Jul 4, 2022Edited

Probably the most famous song about Amsterdam, its sailors, their diet and lifestyle. I wonder what their life expectancy was?

Here's Camille O'Sullivan singing an English version of Jacques Brel's "Amsterdam", against a slideshow of photographs of old Amsterdam, with some extra freedom in the translation.

https://youtu.be/0-MgVG8-Bm8

Here's Camille again in a live performance, getting quite worked up in the latter half.

https://youtu.be/ImufUfNlbFQ

If you like Bowie, you might prefer this version.

https://youtu.be/SEjux_xHb6c

I'm certain this is Rod McKuen's live 1971 performance from Amsterdam's great concert hall, the Concertgebouw. This is almost a different song, though the theme is unmistakably the same.

https://youtu.be/LAx2oX6m6ww

And lastly, here's Jacques Brel himself, recorded live at the Olympia in 1964 if you must have it sung in French. There's English subtitles, though not always ideally rendered. But, overall, I prefer the freer translation performed by Camille.

https://youtu.be/OjYtY1CQXHQ

Reply
Share
1 reply by Richard Seager
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard Seager · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture