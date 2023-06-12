Plebeian Resistance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Huggins's avatar
Mike Huggins
Jun 12, 2023

I make $00.00 as a writer here. In 1999 I was writing for a site called Themestream. Different payment structure. We were paid per view not subscribers. After being on Themestream for the same amount of time I’ve been on SS I was making almost $900 a week and we were paid every Friday. No digital deposit bs. A check in your mailbox. I don’t ask for money nor do I seek out subscribers anymore.

Reply
Share
5 replies by Richard Seager and others
BDBinc's avatar
BDBinc
Jun 12, 2023Edited

Sub$tack was made to make money for the company ( not writers and publishers)and use the content writing "AI" bot to control the existing narrative (and the c. op narrative) .

Its the age of dis information and people are still addicted to the narrative ( and fear)

I imagine all the controlled op (CIA-mo-sad) dis-info content writers can have laundered subscriber number$ and with it the already inflated fake value of Substack goes up .

Reply
Share
5 replies by Richard Seager and others
36 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard Seager · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture