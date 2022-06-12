Plebeian Resistance

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Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Jun 12, 2022Edited

I'm in agreement with RFKJ on this. Have not gotten around to reading up on why viruses might not exist, and such study is not my priority.

I did get tired of listening to Sam, but I have heard her before, and she has not convinced me.

I just think that viruses have not been adequately described and maybe they need a new name and clear definition.

I am not ready to criticize Steve. Sage's drooling over Steve is a red flag against Steve I do admit.

I can see that if viruses don't exist it is rather damaging for all those members of the virus church. So virus deniers should expect to make some enemies.

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20 replies by Richard Seager and others
Ray's avatar
Ray
Jun 12, 2022

link wont work for me.

anyway my theory is simple, germ and terrain are both wrong and both right to some extent.

to say viruses dont exist is to ignore the evidence, read Ken Alibeks biohazard and learn what happened to his colleague who injected his own finger with a virus

pdf of the entire book: https://www.nlm.nih.gov/nichsr/esmallpox/biohazard_alibek.pdf

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