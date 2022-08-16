Today in the local newspaper, the Otago Daily Times, there’s a story on how such pro health groups as Voices for Freedom (VFF) are spreading disinformation and that they are a threat to local democracy. The title of the article is somewhat inflammatory itself “Concern candidates not being upfront”. I myself was somewhat surprised not to see acknowledgement that it was advertorial for Pharma fascists and their quislings but I guess considering all media is currently paid for by them, via our democratic government, what should really happen is that articles not paid for by such should be acknowledged along the lines of ‘no dirty lucre from Pharma Inc went into the production of this article’.

Interesting that I don’t get a mention as the local journalists are certainly aware of me, right Hamish? Is that upfront enough?

I have the suspicion that election forum invites are not turning up in my inbox as well. Something that also occurred when I ran in 2019. Too much of an environmentalist I guess then. What are the reasons this time?

For as you can tell from the header of this blog itself we are currently in a local election frame. The election itself is on 8th October although as it’s a postal one most of the votes will be in before that (and this itself is a bigger threat to democracy than the VFF’s Libby Johnson, Alia Bland and Claire Deeks are).

I should add that the VFF also does its best to ignore me.

I guess the Sri Lankans were glad to be rid of Sanjana. But their gain is our loss.

And of course he’s associated with the censorius outfits that have appeared in New Zealand since the massacre of Muslims in Christchurch in 2019. Cui bono aye Jacinda?

Here’s Sanjana’s profile. Be sure to send him your missives, I’m sure that he’ll appreciate the love.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Sanjana’s email Sanjana on Twitter Sanjana on linkedin

Don’t complain Sanjana, you chose your side. It’s just that it was the wrong one.

Sanjana isn’t, as far as I can tell, a member of the Young Global Leaders. But be wary as I’ve already had one attempt to pressure me to change a name on that list of mine.