Plebeian Resistance

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Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Aug 17, 2022

Voices For Freedom are not a political party, as far as I know. So one wouldn't be affiliated with them and they don't have the bottomless taxpayer paid pockets that the phony named Greens and the non working class supporting Labour have.

So corrupt this spending of taxpayer dollars to discredit any other voices.

And then there's you Richard, an independent. Not many independents as the Tax payer funded MSM is out to squash you.

I hope Dunedinites are waking up.

Remember when students didn't just do as manipulatively told - no I don't either.

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