Plebeian Resistance

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Fay's avatar
Fay
Oct 24, 2022

An in-depth analysis that you have painstakingly put together which throws up a number of questions about possible irregularities. If you are inclined to take this further, is there anyone neutral you can go to for clarification? If there has been some interference, on any level at all

there will be a reaction. ‘As we sow so shall we reap’ aka as the law of karma.

This will be played out somehow and in some way, during the term of this council.

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Stegiel
Oct 24, 2022

In my fair City ballots are found floating in ye olde Bay or precincts closed and consolidated and voting irregularities and of course expected outcomes for fixed oligarchies settled. Small Town to Megapolis voting simply is important so is fine if done correctly. Imagine Vladimir Putin putting up for vote Atomic War or total surrender. Or Biden allowing Democrats to lose. Managing expectations by vote parameters maybe works only when done correctly. Trump wasn't done correctly until Joe Biden and those Dems got control of the government once again.

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