Fascist New Zealand
Not going to beat around the bush
This happened just down the road from me, the same District Health Board.
This government is a pack of scumbags. Ardern and several of her sub-commanders are fascists. Grow a set middling Labour MPs, you can see what’s happening to your party in the polls so you have nothing left to lose.
As for you Collins & Seymour when Ardern is gone I will pay more attention to your snivelling collaborations.
How infuriatingly tragic. Something tells me this won’t make the news, or if it does, they won’t mention her injection status. Does the husband have any legal recourse??
posted this on Gab.com with link to your substack