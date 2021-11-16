Plebeian Resistance

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Margaret Anna Alice
Nov 16, 2021

How infuriatingly tragic. Something tells me this won’t make the news, or if it does, they won’t mention her injection status. Does the husband have any legal recourse??

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Moonspinner
Nov 18, 2021

posted this on Gab.com with link to your substack

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