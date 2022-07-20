Frances, take note thanks.

“The publication of publicly accessible information is not a violation of this policy.”

Frances Leader, from her own substack.

Bad actor, Frances Leader, source the Leader substack

Jaki Loudon from Mandy and other places.

Jaki Loudon , Actor, Greater London, A trained actor, I have many interests including Trampolining, Ballet Training, Walking, and much more.

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Bad actor or doppelganger?

Bad actor, or doppelganger?

You decide.