"Find me a controlled opposition operative who IS NOT a great actor..... no such animal exists" - source Frances Leader (comments now open)
Well I hate to spoil the party, "Frances"
Frances, take note thanks.
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Frances Leader, from her own substack.
Jaki Loudon from Mandy and other places.
Face Plus Plus
Bad actor, or doppelganger?
You decide.
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The inevitable response (I'm banned from Frances Leader's substack for a '100 years').
I'm sure that Substack suspects, or knows, what I also know. That Frances is a professional troll (i.e. she gets paid for it). A Russian one is a possibility.
https://francesleader.substack.com/p/substack-support-this-must-be-stopped
The first commentator to it, Phil Durling, only follows one substacker and that substacker is Frances.
Who is stalking whom, I'd ask?
Is this stalking?
https://sagehana.substack.com/p/the-curious-story-of-not-a-virus
and
https://sagehana.substack.com/p/dunedin-city-council-elections-early
Now if Frances, SageHana, Elizabeth, Lilli Chilli* and all the rest of this crowd want to leave me alone, then I'm happy to reciprocate. Otherwise I'll assume that they're malicious.
And female online well both of SageHana and Frances Leader have not impressed me as female on occasion. It is quite easy to pass on log-in details to your aggressive male friend. As here for example;
https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/sometimes-one-needs-to-keep-things
And being called c&nt by SageHana 30 times or so for the crime of criticising Geert Van Den Bossche for, amongst otther things, his work with the Gates Foundation. Before that there was no, or very little (a couple of posts in February), interaction between myself and SageHana.
And who is to say that SageHana is not the same person as this guy;
https://seekingalpha.com/user/49665538/comments (the original handle was SilentSage but is now SilentRage)
After all the person that it belongs to, Nate Klingenstein, is Sage Hana's first follower on Substack (with Amy Sukwan pretty quickly afterwards)
Libel, harassment, bullying and threats is what this is. It has, as others have mentioned, the hallmarks of something like Brigade 77.
* I've posted once to Lilli Chilli and that was that her photo was the same as Amy Sukwan's and that therefore they appear to be the same person (Amy Sukwan being very close to SageHana). And for that I am targeted on her blog for the posts of Slandermen (one assumes, he doesn't actually get a mention) whom I've had to ban many times from my blog.
https://lilychili.substack.com/p/hello
Comments only available to paid subscribers on this one. But as I gave out a lot of subscriptions a while ago free of charge that includes quite a few of you.
Sorry for those who would like to comment but can't due to this but I have had to put up with a little too much from 'bad actors' over the last few months in my comments section so that's the reason.