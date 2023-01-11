Gaslit by Jetstar
Via their "customer service operator" Mark
When I purchased my ticket Melbourne to Queenstown this was the blurb;
“Change flight dates or time: No change fee. Fare differences may apply”
Yes well. The text should read “Fare differences will apply in Jetstar’s favour only no matter how cheap the airfare you choose is”. For example this airfare is $176 cheaper than the airfare I’ve paid.