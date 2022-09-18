Plebeian Resistance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Sep 18, 2022

No doubt a lot of rate payer funds have been spent on gravy trains for consultants on this.

There's no point in having no car zones unless there's a decent reliable bus service with decent bus stop shelters. Biking doesn't suit everyone, and leads to poor dress standards.

Reply
Share
13 replies by Richard Seager and others
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard Seager · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture