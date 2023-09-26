RNZ is the source of this story.

Getting breath tested coming into Cromwell, NZ

Alexandra in the South Island had its blossom festival this weekend just gone, a celebration of horticulture in the region which is known for cherries, apricots and grapes, and of course wine, as well as other stone fruit along with apples and pears. So of course the police were out checking to make sure there wasn’t too much wine drunk by drivers.

We drive on the left hand side of the road (with the steering wheel on the right) here in NZ….