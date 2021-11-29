I’ve been of the view that the mRNA wasn’t the issue for a while, on the back of information about what it really is which in turn was sourced from Stefan Lanka.

Well Dr Andreas Noack is now dead after developing breathing issues supposedly. He was, or at least seems to have been, brilliant on this topic. It certainly sounds like a reasonable analysis to me. His death neither validates or invalidates his analysis.

The second video is the one with the graphene info.

Hang them high.

Text courtesy of President Elect Zio

I’m not a chemist. I’ve also not been able to confirm the death of Dr Noack but the reports of it are all over Twitter. I also do not speak very good German so I will continue to check the veracity of it in the next few days. Anybody with anything to add please do so.

Reminder

Message @Greg Mannarino, @Dr. Harding, @all

Dr. Andreas Noack ist dead.

...

Graphene "razor blades" found in the COVID vaccines (Dr. Andreas Noack)

20211201 update - Vimeo, obviously on complaints about the above video, has deleted my account. The video can still be found here amongst other video hosting sites. I suggest that you search the title above it if it gets deleted from there.

After Dr. Andreas Noack published ^^^ this bitchute-video he was attacked and lost his life. So tells the woman (in the YT-video) who is pregnant with his child. "... he died for you ..."