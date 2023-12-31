Happy new year everyone
May it be better than the last
Let’s make sure that it’s better than the last.
Yes I’m back in New Zealand briefly. Next stop ….
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Good to see the wonderful Kiwi in all her finery and the energetic kangaroo taking
ownership of the beach.
Eleanor Ainge Roy, an Australian who moved to New Zealand wrote in the Guardian
some years ago that there is a symbiosis in the relationship between the two countries
that has allowed the kinship to endure through decades of colonisation, change and growth.
A close friendship - g’day mate…Kia Ora bro - that allows our distinct identities to flourish.
She said, In New Zealand, Australia is a national obsession…the competition is on mate!
Although this is not the case for us on Substack - no competition here.
Happy New Year to you Richard and to Cairn and all who join in to comment on the topics.
May the New Year bring health, peace and prosperity to you and your family! 🥂