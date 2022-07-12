Has Extinction Rebellion NZ
Gone extinct?
The problem with astroturfed groups like Extinction Rebellion is that if their sponsors, for whatever reason, pull the funding then how does one carry on?
Extinction Rebellion NZ seems to have some issues.
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Technically the site is still there but if you are crazy enough to go to extinctionrebellion.nz all you’ll get is a file downloaded to your computer with some advice from Wordpress on how to set up your blog site (just a word of advice, don’t use Wordpress for that).
The international rebels are still claiming it (with 24 local groups all down as well)
If one goes to Twitter the account is still tweeting;
But with that Octupus emoji there I figure that’s Dr Sea Rotman who has moved to Golden Bay and
20 35 hectares with her partner. Is that rebellion though?
One wonders if this is a sign of things to come with the International version of Extinction Rebellion, after all their accounts don’t look too hot now that the Getty Family and Radiohead have withdrawn their support (I’ve removed the middle columns because they were just confusing being Quarter 1 and Quarter 2 2021)
Simon Oosterman, professional, and sometimes naked, protestor and the owner of extinctionrebellion.nz seems to have lost interest as well and has moved on to a more focused website (yes that’s sarcasm), this one;
You might have to sell your
20 35 hectares Dr Sea.
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I like naked protests. They grab the attention of people who barely look at themselves in the mirror.
I remember the fury in Colorado when the decision came from the federal court that women's nipples are not dangerous or words to that effect.
You should have seen the statements of the Sunday crowd. I guess that they forgot to read Song of Solomon?
Extinction Rebellion's (NZ) website is back up. I guess that Sea must have sold the 35 hectares.