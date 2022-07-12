Plebeian Resistance

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John
Jul 12, 2022

I like naked protests. They grab the attention of people who barely look at themselves in the mirror.

I remember the fury in Colorado when the decision came from the federal court that women's nipples are not dangerous or words to that effect.

You should have seen the statements of the Sunday crowd. I guess that they forgot to read Song of Solomon?

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Richard Seager
Jul 18, 2022

Extinction Rebellion's (NZ) website is back up. I guess that Sea must have sold the 35 hectares.

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