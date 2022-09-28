"Hate speech"
Yeah sure Facebook
Self explanatory. If we allow that Self ID is a valid way for someone to identify as a woman (this is not my view) how do we identify those chancers who use the same to enter women’s facilities maliciously?
Yes right, you can’t can you?
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#dcc #dunedin #elections #electionz #womensrights #moanapool
In most cases, I think you can tell, just by looking at them.
Since Optus has been hacked in Australia, I now identify as being ten years younger and a legless lizard. 🍺 I must formalise this down the RMS.