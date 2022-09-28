Plebeian Resistance

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Fay's avatar
Fay
Sep 28, 2022

In most cases, I think you can tell, just by looking at them.

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1 reply by Richard Seager
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Possum
Sep 28, 2022

Since Optus has been hacked in Australia, I now identify as being ten years younger and a legless lizard. 🍺 I must formalise this down the RMS.

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