Hey Jacinda, you can shove your new 'orange' settings where the the sun doesn't shine
Because we are going to take zero notice of them
And good luck getting your ‘good’ boys and girls to be in position to be able to make it happen for you. Coz it ain’t going to happen.
And Balmacewen Tennis Club, you are back on notice. Don’t even think of trying it on again.
