Plebeian Resistance

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Moonspinner
Nov 18, 2021

He might be a closet globalist early on. His having attended the London School of Economics (sponsored by the Rockefeller Foundation) is suspect. The LSE is affiliated with the Centre for the Study of Global Governance.

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