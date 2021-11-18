Hey Simon Bridges
Young global leader/Klaus maus
You havn’t exactly been forward about acknowledging your WEF involvement via Young Global Leaders in 2013 a year before Ardern’s spin with the same. Did you put Jacinda up to it or had Klaus already decided that you two were going to be leaders of New Zealand one day?
Have you rolled Judith yet?
New Zealand democracy is a joke.
He might be a closet globalist early on. His having attended the London School of Economics (sponsored by the Rockefeller Foundation) is suspect. The LSE is affiliated with the Centre for the Study of Global Governance.