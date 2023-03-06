How much of a conspiracist are you?
There's some pretty popular conspiracy theories out there, how many do you believe?
Plebeian Resistance is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
That was fun thanks.
These are what people think of when they think of conspiracies when really the big conspiracies are all around us daily, unfortunately.
That was a lot of fun. What is really encouraging (even though the poll group is small) is how many people actually *do* know the truth. The question is... what do we do about it and how do we stop the madness?