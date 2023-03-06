Plebeian Resistance

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Jane's avatar
Jane
Mar 6, 2023

That was fun thanks.

These are what people think of when they think of conspiracies when really the big conspiracies are all around us daily, unfortunately.

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1 reply by Richard Seager
Rob D's avatar
Rob D
Mar 6, 2023

That was a lot of fun. What is really encouraging (even though the poll group is small) is how many people actually *do* know the truth. The question is... what do we do about it and how do we stop the madness?

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