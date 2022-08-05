The Dunedin City Council fully deserve this rating by the way.

This is the spiel for the booklet that elections.nz put out;

Rich is a small businessman, with over 30 years of experience. He grew up on a dairy farm. He is living in Dunedin since 2010, and is very dedicated to Dunedin, its environment and its future. Rich has qualifications in computer and climate sciences. He has also studied law, history, transport and urban environments. Rich will provide strong leadership for our city as Mayor of Dunedin with a focus on transportation, the urban environment, and South Dunedin. He keenly feels the loss of Dunedin’s trams, one of the best tram systems in the world at its demise. He will fight to make sure that Dunedin does not lose more of its heritage or its assets. He opposes Three Waters and the agenda behind it. He supports residents having the right to determine their own health and futures.

I’m not sure of that ‘is’ in the 2nd paragraph. But the proper grammar would read as ‘has been’ and well I’m not keen on that either.

Regardless of whether I get elected or not, I will not be ignoring that last line in my campaigning. So whether you’re germ or terrain should not matter. As you may know I’m terrain but the emphasis is unlikely to be on that in my view.

If you can help out in anyway then I’d be very happy to accept such help. And we do have some room for you here as well if you want to join the campaign. I can’t pay your airfares or your wages so such help would be voluntary and as I understand it New Zealand still requires vaccination certification on entry for those not living here. But other than that the borders have been open since July 31st.

Email me - richseager@wifoo.co.nz if you can help. I realise that it’s very unlikely but might as well get it out there now, just in case.

Dunedin City Council candidates.

Edit for additional info.

If you’re a New Zealand citizen there is still time to nominate by the way. You have until next Friday the 12th August. You are also welcome to email me if you want to be part of the Southern Independents. For any enemies out there, this name is both trademarked and the relevant domains are taken. So too bad, try another tactic.

Definitely don’t go to hawkinsformayor.co.nz as you may get triggered.

You can also help out of course by helping fund my campaign.

Special offer - get 25% off subscriptions and help Rich become Mayor.

Get 25% off for 1 year

Special offer - get 5% off subscriptions forever and become a member of Southern Independents as well as helping Rich to become Mayor.

Get 5% off forever

You can also become a founding member for whatever amount that you want to pay up to $1,500. This is the maximum amount for a New Zealand candidate for local elections so I’ve set it to that until the middle of October.

The idea is to get Southern Independents up as a viable party for the next New Zealand elections (2023). For now there’s only one candidate, myself. At the moment the offer is that purchasing the above subscription includes 12 months membership of the Southern Independents from when this party starts operating as a formal party for General elections which is likely to be in the next few weeks albeit that it needs 500 members to be registered for the General elections (no such requirement for local elections). This party will run on a policy that vaccinations are completely voluntary for everybody and in addition opposes all the other pandemic measures of the last few years or any that could be imagined up and desires the removal of any still in place.

Other policies are for next year. You can see mine above for the local elections.