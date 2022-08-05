Plebeian Resistance

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Isaac Middle's avatar
Isaac Middle
Aug 5, 2022

Good luck. Also good to know i'm not the only terrain theorist political candidate in Oceania (hopefully you are more successful than I was).

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1 reply by Richard Seager
Marta Staszak's avatar
Marta Staszak
Aug 5, 2022

I don't know anything that could help, sorry. I wish your electorate good sense

to seriously consider you as a candidate.

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1 reply by Richard Seager
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