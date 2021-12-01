I don't believe the 'Biden is senile' argumentsI mean he might be, but 'scuse my cynicismRichard SeagerDec 01, 20213ShareNot sure what he’s signing here, but with a statement like that, well it’s defendable in court is it not, that he signed under duress?Clown World Today 🤡🌎@cwt_news🤡🌎 “well I’m not gonna ready it all, I’ll just sign it” 12:50 AM · Dec 1, 2021102 Reposts · 657 LikesThere’s a history as well, his aside to Boris ‘good luck with that’.Who’s running the United States? 3Share
Who is running the United States? Good question, but if I had to bet, I'd say Obama is still pulling strings because so many from his administration are now back and in Biden's admin. 77 worked in a previous administrations and 74 worked in the Obama administration. Very influential people at the very top who are most likely making Joe's decisions for him including Obama's special pet Susan Rice, also Ron Klain, Jake Sullivan, Anthony Blinken, Lloyd Austin, Alejandro Mayorkas, Janet Yellen, Brian Deese, and many many others. There is a video out there of Obama himself saying these words: "If I could make an arrangement where I had a stand-in, a frontman or frontwoman, and they had an earpiece in and I was just in my basement in my sweats looking through the stuff, then I could sort of deliver the lines but somebody else was doing all the talking and ceremony, then I'd be fine with that because I found the work fascinating". So Dementia Joe is the frontman and Harris is a box-checking non-entity. We should never forget Obama's election statement of "We are about to fundamentally change America." At the time he said that, most people didn't have a clue what he meant. And in 8 years, he didn't finish dismantling the Constitution and the country. Had Hillary been elected in 2016, this all would have happened sooner but Trump's election threw a monkey wrench into their plans. Now they're back on track again with a mentally addled fool supposedly in the driver's seat...except he's not, he's just a useful idiot who can "sort of" read the teleprompter words that the others write for him. I'm wondering when the jig will finally be up and everyone will see the emperor has no clothes. I hope that happens before the country is lost forever.