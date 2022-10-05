“I live in Waikouaiti was I lead poisoned?”
Even a stopped cock is right twice a day.
This story originally appeared on my previous blog on 14th February, 2021.
Morgan Godfery hits most of the right buttons in this article, except for the recommendation of a non-elected agency (like ECan I assume) at the bottom. Nevertheless he's right on the money in regards to Aaron Hawkins and Sandy Graham. Totally normal behavior from Aaron Hawkins, who couldn't lead a horse to (unleaded) water, but it is truly disgraceful that Sandy Graham didn't even see fit to turn up.
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I'd disagree about the moodiness too Morgan, but I quibble. Link here or on the photo.
Completely off topic, or is it, but I must pop into Kawerau next time I'm in the BOP.
As an aside I really wanted to go to this meeting but on that Friday afternoon we were on our way to our summer holiday north of there and the 6 hour return trip back to Waikouaiti didn't enthuse me and a 4 or 5 hour stop in Waikouaiti on the way through didn't enthuse my family. And I was just a few days back from 3 months in Australia/Isolation. So we drove through instead.
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#dcc #dunedin #elections #electionz #otepoti @NZGreens #GreensNZ #NZGreens #aaronhawkins
Is that a typo or jesting.
Did make me laugh.
Just reading Guy Hatchard on the destruction of the *social compact*.
Yes, he's correct on this.
People have been made out to be fools for trusting the government.
Such that we have all been taken advantage of. Cindy will take credit for people trusting her, and duping them, but she is destroying decades of trust built up as part of the social compact. And she will skite to the WEFers about how clever she was.
Then she will be off to some fancy job with the unelected UN. ( un = un, as in not). She need never face the music, and Luxon will take over, and he will be as bad, but more transparently bad.