Plebeian Resistance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Oct 7, 2022

Is that a typo or jesting.

Did make me laugh.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Richard Seager and others
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Oct 7, 2022

Just reading Guy Hatchard on the destruction of the *social compact*.

Yes, he's correct on this.

People have been made out to be fools for trusting the government.

Such that we have all been taken advantage of. Cindy will take credit for people trusting her, and duping them, but she is destroying decades of trust built up as part of the social compact. And she will skite to the WEFers about how clever she was.

Then she will be off to some fancy job with the unelected UN. ( un = un, as in not). She need never face the music, and Luxon will take over, and he will be as bad, but more transparently bad.

Reply
Share
13 replies by Richard Seager and others
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard Seager · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture