I'd like to place an order for some tractors to 53 chemin des Hauts-Crets, CH-1223 Cologny, Geneva, Switzerland.
Chez le WEF
Look I’m impressed, this was fast. 9th July.
10th July
Can I therefore order some (a few hundred?) tractors to the above address?
Thanks.
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American news is not covering the Dutch protests. I guess that they think that if they ignore it, it will go away. They have been modifying their tractors in A-Team style. They are spoiling for a fight and they are spread out enough for the government to be unable to do what Trudope did.
I would send them more tractors if I could
Need more traction on this story.