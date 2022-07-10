Plebeian Resistance

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John
Jul 10, 2022

American news is not covering the Dutch protests. I guess that they think that if they ignore it, it will go away. They have been modifying their tractors in A-Team style. They are spoiling for a fight and they are spread out enough for the government to be unable to do what Trudope did.

I would send them more tractors if I could

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6 replies by Richard Seager and others
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Jul 11, 2022

Need more traction on this story.

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