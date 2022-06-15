Plebeian Resistance

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Barry O'Kenyan's avatar
Barry O'Kenyan
Jun 15, 2022Edited

I had a chat to a senior traffic controller today .They were doing roadwork.

He had three moderna jabs.

Him: Look at China.

Me: Ignore China

Him: we need to learn from the experiences of others.

Me: What about Sweden?

That literally stopped him in his thoughts.

Him: Sweden got worse later

Me: I am jobless. I have been reading full-time since Feb 2020. I've over 20,000 links. [That was my hint to him not to snow me!]

Him: silence

He is a believer. For someone to invoke China as an example, he must be a Labor /Greens voter!

I said to him that the best faccine is the real thing. He was silent. I said: look at you. You work in the Sun. Fit and strong. C19 would have been just a flu to you. [In fact, omi is only half a flu.]

He was silent.

Yet the youngest guy there said no. He believed in the protection of God. I thought he was joking. His senior colleague confirmed it.

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Joe Van Steenbergen's avatar
Joe Van Steenbergen
Jun 15, 2022

If there were any concept so thoroughly embedded in our consciousness, it is the concept of the existence of viruses. Even after learning the truth, it is difficult to wrap one's arms around the fact that sicknesses are caused more often by something other than a virus. Sadly, we simply never do the research needed to find those other causes - that's how Fauci funding works.

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