Warning Signs You’ve Been Tricked By Virologists, Sam Bailey https://drsambailey.com/covid-19/warning-signs-youve-been-tricked-by-virologists/

Seems to me that Medical Microbiology, 4th edition, 1996 is saying that a virus is an alternative name for a vaccine, because that sure looks like a description of a vaccine to me, right down to the parasites.

Is that what it is Steve. Let’s not forget that;

Vaccines have never been isolated. Not ever. Vaccines are assumed by most in the jurisdiction to not be alive (i.e. dead) Virus is Latin for poison.

Confused? I’m not.