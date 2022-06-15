Is that a virus or a vaccine in your pocket, Sage-Steve?
Calling out *ALL* the pseudo scientists with some help from Sam Bailey
Seems to me that Medical Microbiology, 4th edition, 1996 is saying that a virus is an alternative name for a vaccine, because that sure looks like a description of a vaccine to me, right down to the parasites.
Is that what it is Steve. Let’s not forget that;
Vaccines have never been isolated. Not ever.1
Vaccines are assumed by most in the jurisdiction to not be alive (i.e. dead)2
Virus is Latin for poison.
Confused? I’m not.
1
e.g. "All four of these bat coronaviruses have been sequenced only from bat samples and have never been isolated as live viruses from either bats or the environment.” Sourced from, “Emergence of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus”, 15th June, 2022; https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3764217/
2
“Is a virus a living thing? Maybe. Sometimes. It depends on location. "Outside of a cell, a viral particle is inert," Carette told me. On its own, it can't reproduce itself or, for that matter, produce anything at all. It's the ultimate parasite.” (ed. but dead aye - it’s a miracle) Sourced from What’s a virus, anyway? Part 1: The bare-bones basics, 15th June, 2022; https://scopeblog.stanford.edu/2020/04/02/whats-a-virus-anyway-part-1-the-bare-bones-basics/
I had a chat to a senior traffic controller today .They were doing roadwork.
He had three moderna jabs.
Him: Look at China.
Me: Ignore China
Him: we need to learn from the experiences of others.
Me: What about Sweden?
That literally stopped him in his thoughts.
Him: Sweden got worse later
Me: I am jobless. I have been reading full-time since Feb 2020. I've over 20,000 links. [That was my hint to him not to snow me!]
Him: silence
He is a believer. For someone to invoke China as an example, he must be a Labor /Greens voter!
I said to him that the best faccine is the real thing. He was silent. I said: look at you. You work in the Sun. Fit and strong. C19 would have been just a flu to you. [In fact, omi is only half a flu.]
He was silent.
Yet the youngest guy there said no. He believed in the protection of God. I thought he was joking. His senior colleague confirmed it.
If there were any concept so thoroughly embedded in our consciousness, it is the concept of the existence of viruses. Even after learning the truth, it is difficult to wrap one's arms around the fact that sicknesses are caused more often by something other than a virus. Sadly, we simply never do the research needed to find those other causes - that's how Fauci funding works.