Plebeian Resistance

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Stegiel's avatar
Stegiel
Oct 12, 2023

WW3 or WW whatever iteration solves quite a problems for the Globalist Hegemony seekers.

https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2023/10/12/russian-views-of-the-hamas-israeli-conflict/

and of course https://azradale.substack.com/p/war-and-natural-gas-the-israeli-invasion

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Fay's avatar
Fay
Oct 12, 2023

Failure of Intelligence.

It is reported that Egypt warned Israel three days before that Hamas

was plotting an attack. It had been planned for up to a year.

“The law of Time is repetition. What once occurred in Time is bound to

re-occur again and again; the intervals, in the case of Man, may be long

or brief depending on the intensity of each man’s desire and will for

repetition” — Mikhail Naimy

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