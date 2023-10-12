Right now there's a bunch of Israeli kids (mostly) lined up on the borders of Gaza, Syria & Lebanon. Many of them were probably protesting the Israeli Government recently.

Young Israeli soldiers (an Aliyah photo courtesy of the Israeli Government)

On the other side of those borders there are a bunch of Arab kids (mostly) waiting for the incursion (Gaza) or maybe making their own plans for that (Syria & Lebanon). On either side of those borders the majority are citizens who undoubtedly are none too fond of war after the last 75 years. Yes Hamas committed war crimes on the 7th October and for the days afterwards. Israel has done that too in the past. The debate about who started it depends on if you have a side in this war. But nobody wants their kids to go to war do they?

Elsewhere people are asking how the hell Hamas got across the border in the way that they did. A ramshackle army if there ever was one. And it's only 2 years or so that Israel went a bit crazy with jabs (as did the other countries of the West, especially the military personnel of the West) that do not seem to have been beneficial and young (fighting age) men 16-26 are the ones who were most likely to have problems with myocarditis etc.

Israeli strike put’s Gaza’s only Covid-19 lab out of action (2021)

On the US border millions of unvaxxed fighting age men have been coming across the border at whim. The same is true of Europe & Uk to a degree. Who's sponsoring them? And is being unvaxxed a micro-advantage that might play out putting those subjected to the vaxx at a (not so micro) disadvantage? Who did that? Who was in charge of Israel at the time?

Is it a good idea to start a hot war in that environment? Or should not the diplomatic resources of the world be put together to get those hostages out of Gaza and allow heads to cool and justice enacted rather than the opposite.

Do we have anybody responsible enough in the West to bring this about? Is Netanyahu the man for Israel at this time?

It's time for some sensible heads to step forward.