Plebeian Resistance

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:Carl-david:'s avatar
:Carl-david:
Dec 8, 2023

More stuff I didn't know. Thanks.

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Willing Spirit's avatar
Willing Spirit
Dec 8, 2023

Wow! Just wow! I knew there had to be a reason I never was a Rolling Stones fan.

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