Gimme Shelter is another one of my favourite songs and like Paint it Black it's a Rolling Stones song. I'm not quite sure how to weave it into Brian Jones' orbit but for sure he must have had a lot to do with it as Richards & Jagger have never even been adequate songwriters let alone geniuses able to come up with something as superb as this. Jones, on the other hand, was able to even if unattributed.

You see once you get beyond the propaganda of the bratty glimmer twins then a pretty face was by far the least of Jones' attributes even if it was one of the main reasons that led to his murder (together with money). Jealousy is (I guess) stronger if you're a mediocrity in the presence of a pretty boy musical genius, right Keef & Mick?

Here someone (I think that it's Bernard Fowler) does a better vocal version than Jagger has ever done (outside the studio) of Gimme Shelter. Side eye - Richards is just such a fucking goon.

And it really is far beyond time that Jagger & Richards paid for their involvement in Jones' murder, and murder it most definitely was and involved they definitely were. Sue me, glimmer brats.

And Klein son, you pay too as your wealth was built by your father who was a murdering mafia scumbag. I count three that he was involved in, Jones of course (Jagger & Richards have no talent for anything), Sam Cooke before that and Lennon afterwards (yep, I noticed).

If Brian Jones had lived longer than a month after leaving the Rolling Stones? (he left in early June 69, was dead by early July 69). We'd know him as a musical genius, because he was. He would have won all court cases with the other band members, which would have included his rights to the use of the Rolling Stones name & trademark. Jagger and Richards would have quickly caved to try and save their names from becoming mud. But we'd still be aware of all of the ways that Jagger, Richards & Andrew Loog Oldham had tried to screw Jones over even before that shit Allen Klein became involved.

We'd also probably know Honky Tonk Woman as a Jones song from 69. It's likely that Angie is his too and all the songs he was working on in July 69 and earlier went missing after he was murdered. Some, or maybe even all, of them are probably very familiar to us. A single, likely Honky Tonk Woman, was due to be released in the days after his death. In the end it never was. There is though a rogue version around with someone else on the lead vocals. Jones and Richards are the only viable contendors and it doesn't sound like Richards, who is noted in having even weaker vocals than Jagger.

Did I hear you say 'motive'?

Jagger and Richards were looking at incomes lower than they were used to even if Klein was taking the majority of it. And with a lack of intellectual rights, as the Stones was Jones IP, then they must have figured that things weren’t going to work out well if Jones was left to see lawyers. And they had been bullying him physically for years so what’s a little murder?

Klein too would have been involved. He wasn’t short of funds but was quite the thief. Having Jones out of the way was in his monetary favour as well as he would have been found out in a court of law for his tricks such as registering an American company in the same name as the Stones company in the UK (this UK company I don’t think Jones knew about, Oldham being involved in this as well).

#politics #murder #brianjones