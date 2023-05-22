God I'm glad to be away from New Zealand. There isn't newsmedia anywhere else that could do this while the reporters, and the subjects of their 'reportage', remain so fucking proud of themselves with zero, zero, zero justification.

Woke stuff

And they're all stacked together too, the feature of the webpage which is Stuff the main owner of the newspapers in Wellington and Christchurch small cities on a worldwide scale but NZ's 2nd and third largest cities (in no particular order). Stuff was "formerly owned" by Fairfax and is now supposedly owned by one woman (she's a strawwomen).

Anyway let's get onto the first one, the cartoon. There isn't a cartoonist on the media payroll in NZ who doesn't talk up the Government and talk down the opposition all the time. There's no subtlety, anti-Government cartoons don't get printed and pro opposition cartoons do…