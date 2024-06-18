Jacinda Ardern is more hated than loved in New Zealand. In fact I doubt that there’s anybody who loves her anymore, maybe her mother but even that would be at question after the last 5 years or so.

And there are (still) 4 billion women on this planet who are more deserving of this money. Has Melinda Gates lost her mind, is she just as bad as Bill Gates?

Seems so.

Melinda French Gates pledges $1.5 billion to women, $30m to Jacinda Ardern

I noticed how that headline was structured as well, Forbes. What are you trying to say?

There were lots of rumours around of a 28m fortune of Ardern’s a few years ago and everyone knew that she didn’t get that from a 200k salary for 4/5 years. It would seem that they had some substance aye?

It all just falls into her lap doesn’t it?

