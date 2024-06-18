Jacinda Ardern gets 30 million USD from Melinda Gates
There are roughly 4 billion more deserving women out there
Jacinda Ardern is more hated than loved in New Zealand. In fact I doubt that there’s anybody who loves her anymore, maybe her mother but even that would be at question after the last 5 years or so.
And there are (still) 4 billion women on this planet who are more deserving of this money. Has Melinda Gates lost her mind, is she just as bad as Bill Gates?
Plebeian Resistance is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Seems so.
I noticed how that headline was structured as well, Forbes. What are you trying to say?
There were lots of rumours around of a 28m fortune of Ardern’s a few years ago and everyone knew that she didn’t get that from a 200k salary for 4/5 years. It would seem that they had some substance aye?
It all just falls into her lap doesn’t it?
#Ardern #jacinda #jacindardern #melindagates
Plebeian Resistance is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
to my buy me a coffee account
https://buymeacoffee.com/plebresistance
Or to Crypto (be the first)
₿ Bitcoin
bc1qp4uzhxpqwc4h7gczvzzh42tjyh357ls8f2hdw3
XRP Ripple / XUMM
r9Kr5oSATsTksPZTZHdBvtQjbNFaBd9vTz
Scumbag bitch
both are c*nts and that's that