As I ran twice for Mayor of Dunedin I came to know Jules Radich, who also ran for Mayor twice at the same elections, quite well. He was very likeable and even if he did run on a somewhat anti ‘climate change warrior’ platform he still knew his climate science which a lot of the warriors don’t. He was indeed a science teacher for a while. He knew before I did what a bunch of pillocks some of the climate change warriors are.

He was also very sensible on the Covid pandemic fraud and even if he didn’t run against it he did not seem to believe (because it’s not science, but belief) in it either.

He was always unlikely to win the Mayoralty twice as he was originally seen as the ‘anybody but Aaron Hawkins’ candidate for Mayor at the last election. In the last election, along with Lee Vandervis, I found him the easiest to get along with. And unlike Lee he didn’t have a temper that impacted his run for Mayor. I do though wish he’d done more especially on such things as cycle lanes.

But I liked Jules. He should have been reelected Mayor instead of the godawful Sophie Barker who is an absolute scumbag (she also ran in 2019 & 2022 so I know her well too). But the Dunedin establishment, and friends, made sure that did not happen.

Vale Jules.