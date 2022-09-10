Plebeian Resistance

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Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Sep 10, 2022

You can't help being so interesting.

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8 replies by Richard Seager and others
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Richard Seager
Sep 16, 2022

Thanks everyone, not a big enough response to gain anything from it. But interesting to see browsers at about 23%.

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