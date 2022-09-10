Just a survey
The 4%
Typically it seems that paid subscribers as a % of total subscribers on Substack are about 4%. That’s my stats via Substack.
But I’m getting a 1,000 eyes on my substack a day which is about double my total subscriber count. So just checking.
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You can't help being so interesting.
Thanks everyone, not a big enough response to gain anything from it. But interesting to see browsers at about 23%.