Plebeian Resistance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Britton Leo Kerin's avatar
Britton Leo Kerin
Jan 16, 2022

good point but the link ug I dunno. seems like there have been some notable historical examples of contagion

Reply
Share
8 replies by Richard Seager and others
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard Seager · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture