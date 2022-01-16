Just peachy
Damned insects and their rotting ways
I didn’t quite get to these peaches in time and before you know it the insects were attacking the peaches and making them rot.
See?
If not for those insects the peaches would have been fine!
I didn’t quite get to these peaches in time and before you know it the insects were attacking the peaches and making them rot.
See?
If not for those insects the peaches would have been fine!
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good point but the link ug I dunno. seems like there have been some notable historical examples of contagion