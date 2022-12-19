Plebeian Resistance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Society of Problem Solvers's avatar
Society of Problem Solvers
Dec 19, 2022

We have noticed a trend going back towards cash now with the threat of CBDCs becoming more and more pressing.

But for the last decade it was opposite.

Use cash!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Aaron Ferguson's avatar
Aaron Ferguson
Dec 19, 2022

Canadian, I was a pre Covid adopter of convenient smartphone payments. Now it’s cash only outside of my business transactions. But there’s hardly any cash payments that I see, just more ‘tapping’ and self checkouts everywhere

Reply
Share
4 replies by Richard Seager and others
38 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard Seager · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture