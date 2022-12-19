Let's log some cultural shifts over the last few years
Real ones
I’m going to note one that many possibly havn’t considered. We’re a longtime retailer and have been in the game since the early 90s. This is based on sales in Melbourne which is more or less back to pre-covid normal so there’s no coercion going on here.
The number of our sales paid in cash used to be around 30% or so and was for a long time. Fairly consistent. If they dropped to 10% we started paying close attention to our staff’s “sales habits”. But these days they are 10% normally rather than “abnormally”. Everybody uses a card or their phone. In fact phones are quite commonly used to pay (more so than cash). A lot of the big Corporates (such as H&M) have taken advantage of this to push no cash policies at their stores.
Covid has engendered this change and it’s a big win for the dystopian crowd of which H&M is a paid up member.
Just wondering if anyone else has noted a cultural shift of their own. Add in the comments please. If there’s enough of them I’ll do a version 2 of this post.
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We have noticed a trend going back towards cash now with the threat of CBDCs becoming more and more pressing.
But for the last decade it was opposite.
Use cash!
Canadian, I was a pre Covid adopter of convenient smartphone payments. Now it’s cash only outside of my business transactions. But there’s hardly any cash payments that I see, just more ‘tapping’ and self checkouts everywhere