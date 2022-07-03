Michael Baker threatens a second round of "moronic" (updated)
Well Michael, I have some questions myself
Same old gaslighting boring shit.
I’m not going to argue if the “Moronic wave1” may have begun (it most certainly hasn’t) but I do have some other questions for (Prof*) Michael George Baker.
Plebeian resistance (dot com) is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Why do you have three Myco Limited companies Michael?
Myco One Limited, July 1993 to July 1997. Removed not liquidated, just removed.