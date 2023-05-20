Plebeian Resistance

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Richard Seager's avatar
Richard Seager
May 21, 2023

Going to comment Nate?

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Joe Van Steenbergen's avatar
Joe Van Steenbergen
May 20, 2023

How odd to see my comment about harsh language, and Sage's reply, pop up here. I'm pretty sure that that was mine, anyway; it looks very familiar. I suspect that rubbed his/her fur the wrong way, as you can see. A later short comment about restricting comments to paid subscribers got me banned for 1,000 years. So far, I've served about 8 or 9 months on my sentence, only 999+ years to go.

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