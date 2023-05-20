Statement of conflicts: I’ve had many with both but “Hana” was the more abusive.

As with Frances Leader (who also sounds male more often than not) he gives me strong 77th Brigade vibes (or maybe the American version but I think that it’s more likely that Sage (or Nate) has spent time in Berkshire)

He threatened family.

Sage threatens my family.

The chances of that being a women is close to zero. Of course if someone is going to lie about their identity what else are they lying about? Lots I’d suggest. I’ve already pointed out that Sage Hana has a strong Steve Kirsch focus

In fact I even accused Steve of being Sage at that time (and it was very likely that he was in control of the handle in my view and he also seemed to respond rather obliquely via a Simon & Garfunkel reference.

I sometimes feel that I’m the canary in the coalmine, if they have had a go at me like Sage & Frances have last May/June/July then you should expect more maliciousness at some stage. Or alternatively if Frank riles them up (where are you Frank?)

It’s very easy to pass a handle around. The handle known as Sage Hana does not need to be operated by the same person everytime. In fact it’s very likely not.

So what more do I know about Sage Hana now that Matthew Crawford has accused Sage of being someone called Derrick Blanton

If you google that name you will see that it’s very likely another alias. Well……

I am not 100% certain but I think that Sage is someone called Nate Klingenstein and/or Nate’s sister (but I would not be at all surprised if his sister knows nothing about our Sage Hana).

This is Nate (picture just happens to have been taken in Queenstown, NZ).

Nate Klingenstein in Queenstown

This is one of SageHana’s early profile pics and it just screams “male”.

Old Sage Hana Substack profile pic

This is Nate’s profile on Seeking Alpha.

https://seekingalpha.com/user/49665538/

That user handle, SilentRage, used to be SilentSage (ed 7th Nov 2023 these posts under that name have now been deleted so I will have to find my records of them)

Nate was also (almost) the first follower of Sage Hana on Substack too btw. Under a pseudonym but not one that could not be tracked down. I won’t say how.



So is this a slam dunk? No it’s not but it’s better than anything Matthew Crawford “found” in my view. I also would not be surprised, and thought it at the time, that Sage & Frances have some sort of association.

Matthew you’re welcome to pass on the headers of those emails.

Ok next post will be back on bikes.