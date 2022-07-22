For the meaning of ad hominem I’m mainly going on the second meaning here.

If you’re going to attack anyone on this blog then you need to substantiate it on the basis of their positions and not by snark or abuse. Anyone abusing this policy will have their posts deleted without warning or explanation (other than ‘post deleted’) and if they ignore that then they’ll have their posting privileges to this blog removed for 30 days.

Unnecessary swearing and cursing will attract the same policy.

My intention is to try and remove the bad actors from this blog, who have dominated it of late. Whoever they may be.