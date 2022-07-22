Plebeian Resistance

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Richard Seager
Jul 22, 2022

Ok Frances and Frank (how similar those names are) your posting privileges are now reinstated. But try your normal nonsense and you will be on 30 day bans before you can say 'spook'.

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Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Jul 22, 2022Edited

Hmmm,

methinks that your language is quite rich yourself you know.

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