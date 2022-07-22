New rules on this blog
No argumentum ad hominem
For the meaning of ad hominem I’m mainly going on the second meaning here.
If you’re going to attack anyone on this blog then you need to substantiate it on the basis of their positions and not by snark or abuse. Anyone abusing this policy will have their posts deleted without warning or explanation (other than ‘post deleted’) and if they ignore that then they’ll have their posting privileges to this blog removed for 30 days.
Unnecessary swearing and cursing will attract the same policy.
My intention is to try and remove the bad actors from this blog, who have dominated it of late. Whoever they may be.
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Ok Frances and Frank (how similar those names are) your posting privileges are now reinstated. But try your normal nonsense and you will be on 30 day bans before you can say 'spook'.
Hmmm,
methinks that your language is quite rich yourself you know.