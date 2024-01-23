New Zealand politicians contempt for small business
Every single fucking one of them
By now if you’ve been following my blog, or if you’re from New Zealand or maybe Iran, then you would know that a Green MP, Golriz Ghahraman, has been caught shoplifting in New Zealand. Not just once but three times. She also gives off to me, a retailer of 35 years, very professional vibes. She takes in a big bag to the shop, one that is not easy to look into, she maybe has some help (fellow Green MP Chloe Swarbrick is a suspect) to help cover for her in shops and she eyes up the staff to make sure that they’re not looking. To my retail eyes, and I have plenty of footage of shoplifters, she looks like a thief, she acts like a thief and she damned well is a thief.
Normally the police could not give a shit to be honest. Even if you provide them with video footage good luck with hearing back from them. My wife is also a retail manager with a big box retailer and she will tell you the same. She also recognises a thief when she sees one and she’s not nice in her opinion about Golriz. Golriz …