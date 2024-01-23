By now if you’ve been following my blog, or if you’re from New Zealand or maybe Iran, then you would know that a Green MP, Golriz Ghahraman, has been caught shoplifting in New Zealand. Not just once but three times. She also gives off to me, a retailer of 35 years, very professional vibes. She takes in a big bag to the shop, one that is not easy to look into, she maybe has some help (fellow Green MP Chloe Swarbrick is a suspect) to help cover for her in shops and she eyes up the staff to make sure that they’re not looking. To my retail eyes, and I have plenty of footage of shoplifters, she looks like a thief, she acts like a thief and she damned well is a thief.

Normally the police could not give a shit to be honest. Even if you provide them with video footage good luck with hearing back from them. My wife is also a retail manager with a big box retailer and she will tell you the same. She also recognises a thief when she sees one and she’s not nice in her opinion about Golriz. Golriz …