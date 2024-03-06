News From Russia: March 6th (just), 2024
What Tucker Carlson did not tell you
A story of a Slav Squat
I couldn't help myself.... Anyway Riley has some competition for a bit as I'm currently in Moscow. I arrived here after a short hop, skip and jump of some 38 hours or more via Christchurch, Melbourne and Abu Dhabi.
At the monent if you are to travel to Russia there are not a lot of choices as basically it's only the Chinese, the Arabs, the Turks and the Israelis who still fly into Moscow. I chose Etihad as they were the cheapest. To get to the departure airport, Christchurch which is 5 hours away, I "hired" a one way relocation from transfercar.co.nz which was a 30+ year old Mitsubuishi that had been fitted for the disabled. That was fine as even if it's normally a 5 year old car that you relocate this one drove fine. The relocation contract said that I had 3 days to get it to them and that they would …