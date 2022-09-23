Plebeian Resistance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stegiel's avatar
Stegiel
Sep 23, 2022

Our regional ferry system is in collapse. Too little ridership. Cost of operations subsidized and too high given ridership. With bridge tolls and petrol rising in cost we may see more riders. On the other hand the car represents mobility and NOW. And given haste most people are unable to do without the car.

Reply
Share
5 replies by Richard Seager and others
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard Seager · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture