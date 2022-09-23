Newsroom just (Friday) asked us to fill out a survey. Here is my submission. Delayed to this blog so as not to give any help to others filling out the survey. 🙂

Your name - Richard Seager

Which of the following revenue streams would you support to supplement rates? (tick one or more)

I'd charge parking fees for cyclists too but would do them on the basis of the weight of your vehicle

Which council are you running for?

Dunedin City Council

Which office are you running for? (tick one or more)

Mayor and councillor

What is your email address, in case we need to check anything?

richard@seagerformayor.nz

How old are you?

60

What gender are you?

Male (a drop down menu so could not correct this to ‘what sex are you’)

With what ethnicities do you identify? (tick as many as applicable)

I don't identify as an ethnicity and never have. We should not split along such lines. I have several of the above in my family tree, I'm sure most of us do.

What is your most important policy, for voters to know about?

I have three just as important as each other.

* Cycling and public transport infrastructure.

* Women's rights to decide on who accesses their facilities.

* Totally opposed to 3 waters.

Where do you identify yourself on a left-right spectrum, socially?

3/6

Where do you see yourself on a left-right spectrum, economically?

4/6

How would you vote on rates, if elected?

It depends, this is not a yes or no question.

Which of the following revenue streams would you support to supplement rates? (tick one or more)

Bed taxes Congestion charges Local fuel taxes. Parking fees.

I'd charge parking fees for cyclists too but would do them on the basis of the weight of your vehicle. If you have a 4.5 tonne 4wd you parking will be expensive. If you have a 20kg bike it will be very cheap.

How would you vote on social spending, if elected?

Ideally there would be more but it also needs to be funded as well. Once again this is not a simple decision to make. It depends on many factors.

What position would you take on council taking on more debt to provide infrastructure to address inter-generational needs and challenges?

The DCC already has far too much debt. Any increase in debt needs to be justified on basis of returns.

How would you vote on infrastructure investment, if elected?

I’d attempt to increase the budget for cycling which is currently less than 1% of the budget for roads & for public transport.

What is your position on Govt's Three Waters reforms, as proposed?

Opposed

Which way should councils’ responsibilities shift?

There's no simple answer here either. All of the above or none of the above, depends on who's pushing it and why it is being pushed.

Where would you vote for responsibility for planning and consenting to lie?

Devolve more to local government

How would you vote on council actions to reduce climate emissions in your district?

My cycling and public transport policies adequately compensate for this. There is no need for 'intervention' whatever ‘intervention’ is.

How would you vote on including climate hazard information on private property LIMs in your area?

Support

How would you vote on managed retreat of homes and businesses from areas exposed to climate hazards?

In regards to South Dunedin work out what the timeline is. Is it 30 years, is it 50 years and then adjust to that. It is not a good idea to just abandon South Dunedin as is happening now.

Which transport mode to you see as the priority for council investment? (tick one or more)

Walking Cycling Public transport, Rail, Ferries, Micro-mobility

The provision of better public transport and cycling infrastructure will reduce need for car parking infrastructure. Win, win.

How would you vote on housing density?

Greater intensification but without the destruction of old buildings. And as long as done well. Reuse rather than destroy.

How would you vote on co-governance with iwi Māori?

Democracy, for Maori and everyone else. Rather than corporate control via Iwi and offshore interests.

#DCC #Dunedin #democracy #voting #transparency #Integrity #elections #localgovernment #dccsurvey