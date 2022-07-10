NZ vaccine fascists use Geert Van Den Bossche 'theory' to push vaccines & masks
Doubling the insanity, pushing the poison
A lot of you are familiar with Geert Van Den Bossche’s theory that if you vaccinate during a pandemic then you’ll create a super virus capable of taking down the Western World. All while the Western World is being taken down by, amongst others, Geert’s former employers, (the fake IT billionaire scum) Bill and Melinda Gates. And also while nobody anywhere has ever proved that viruses even exist.
Now New Zealand’s resident vaccine fetishists (or fascists if you prefer) have used this ‘theory’ to push for more masking rules, more vaccines, more boosters and hey just for good measure less democracy. Geert you should be proud.
Plebeian resistance (dot com) is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Apparently the latest (in silico) variant of a completely bullshit virus is evading “vaccine-acquired and viral immunity”. Gee there’s two different types of immunity? Anyway here is the relevant quote just above a picture of a schoolgirl, because of course the vaccine companies now want the kids vaccinated. You should be proud Geert.
Why would they want the kids vaccinated? I’ve no idea. And I wouldn’t want to suggest that it’s anything to do with making them sterile. Oh no, no no.
After all we’ve got transgender for that (another Pharmaceutical product). “Honestly we just have the kids health in mind, always. Honest.”
Kvalsvig is Swedish for ‘agile sickness or torture’ by the way. But I’m sure that’s just coincidence.
Ms Agile1 Torture figures we need more masks as well as vaccines.
Michael Baker thinks that’s too tame. He wants us all to wear respirators. Because he hates us. All of us.
Well fuck you Michael, fuck you Amanda and fuck you Alisha (our Covid-19 minister, yes it’s that ridiculous that we have a Covid-19 minister here).
You put the respirator on. And we’ll provide the oxygen. Or not.
#COVID19nz #covidtruth #freenz @SiouxsieW @AndrewLittleMP @voices_nz @minhealthnz @covid19nz
Plebeian resistance (dot com) is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
i.e. Vig(orous)
Ok both Slandermen in his current guise of Thatguy and Frances Leader have 24 hours out to think over who they work for and why they should resign. That won't happen of course so the next stage is a 7 day ban followed by another 7 day ban if you get my drift. Slandermen is just about out of his if that is the correct terminology. So his 7 day ban is probably a few hours away.
Interesting that I raise these guys shackles so much. Was it my tractor post?
Frances
https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/nz-vaccine-fascists-use-geert-van/comment/7669542
and (the cheek of it calling me a shill)
https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/nz-vaccine-fascists-use-geert-van/comment/7680368
Lots of projection from Frances.
Regarding the mask.
According to the NIH study the mask causes hypoxemia.
According to famed neurosurgeon Dr. Blaylock the mask causes hypercapnia and traps contaminants normally expelled from the body through the breathing process like bacteria. Bacterial pneumonia was a major cause of death during the Spanish flu pandemic because the people wore masks and were rebreathing bacteria.
According to the history of science the virus was discovered because it passed through filters designed to obstruct bacteria.
Masks make you sick.
Can you legally be forced to make yourself sick?
As far as the mystery substance, why would anyone want to have the mystery substance injected into their body to allegedly prevent a disease that has a 99.9percent survival rate?