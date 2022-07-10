Plebeian Resistance

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Richard Seager
Jul 11, 2022Edited

Ok both Slandermen in his current guise of Thatguy and Frances Leader have 24 hours out to think over who they work for and why they should resign. That won't happen of course so the next stage is a 7 day ban followed by another 7 day ban if you get my drift. Slandermen is just about out of his if that is the correct terminology. So his 7 day ban is probably a few hours away.

Interesting that I raise these guys shackles so much. Was it my tractor post?

Frances

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/nz-vaccine-fascists-use-geert-van/comment/7669542

and (the cheek of it calling me a shill)

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/nz-vaccine-fascists-use-geert-van/comment/7680368

Lots of projection from Frances.

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John
Jul 10, 2022

Regarding the mask.

According to the NIH study the mask causes hypoxemia.

According to famed neurosurgeon Dr. Blaylock the mask causes hypercapnia and traps contaminants normally expelled from the body through the breathing process like bacteria. Bacterial pneumonia was a major cause of death during the Spanish flu pandemic because the people wore masks and were rebreathing bacteria.

According to the history of science the virus was discovered because it passed through filters designed to obstruct bacteria.

Masks make you sick.

Can you legally be forced to make yourself sick?

As far as the mystery substance, why would anyone want to have the mystery substance injected into their body to allegedly prevent a disease that has a 99.9percent survival rate?

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