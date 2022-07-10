A lot of you are familiar with Geert Van Den Bossche’s theory that if you vaccinate during a pandemic then you’ll create a super virus capable of taking down the Western World. All while the Western World is being taken down by, amongst others, Geert’s former employers, (the fake IT billionaire scum) Bill and Melinda Gates. And also while nobody anywhere has ever proved that viruses even exist.

Now New Zealand’s resident vaccine fetishists (or fascists if you prefer) have used this ‘theory’ to push for more masking rules, more vaccines, more boosters and hey just for good measure less democracy. Geert you should be proud.

N*Z* Geert fan and vaccine pusher, Michael Baker

Apparently the latest (in silico) variant of a completely bullshit virus is evading “vaccine-acquired and viral immunity”. Gee there’s two different types of immunity? Anyway here is the relevant quote just above a picture of a schoolgirl, because of course the vaccine companies now want the kids vaccinated. You should be proud Geert.

Definitely not Geert’s kid

Why would they want the kids vaccinated? I’ve no idea. And I wouldn’t want to suggest that it’s anything to do with making them sterile. Oh no, no no.

After all we’ve got transgender for that (another Pharmaceutical product). “Honestly we just have the kids health in mind, always. Honest.”

Kvalsvig is Swedish for ‘agile sickness or torture’ by the way. But I’m sure that’s just coincidence.

Ms Agile Torture figures we need more masks as well as vaccines.

A Belgian kiss

Michael Baker thinks that’s too tame. He wants us all to wear respirators. Because he hates us. All of us.

Well fuck you Michael, fuck you Amanda and fuck you Alisha (our Covid-19 minister, yes it’s that ridiculous that we have a Covid-19 minister here).

You put the respirator on. And we’ll provide the oxygen. Or not.

Surreal

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