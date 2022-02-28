Pharmac, which is NZ’s pharmaceutical overseer, has just announced that they have “made a decision to increase the price and subsidy for the influenza vaccine for 2022”.

But “The confidential net price to Pharmac remains unchanged” so the increase goes 100% to the vaccine company based in Canada called Seqirus. But (that word again) as you can see on the linked page Seqirus (latin for ‘follow’) is in reality an Australian based company started in the early 20th Century when being Australian meant having a British passport. Which is maybe why some consider them to be a British rather than an Australian company. Who knows aye? But (ergghh) it sounds like nations don’t exist to these guys.

Anyway here’s what the British (i.e. not the Canadian or Australian) Seqirus says about adverse reactions in December last year. Only 1852 of them, nothing to worry about right?

And what’s that you say about Seqirus owning Aventis and that Justin Trudeau has shares in Aventis? Well only part of that is…