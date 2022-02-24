Plebeian Resistance

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DutchPartisan's avatar
DutchPartisan
Feb 24, 2022

None of these countries, including my own, actually abolished the Covid-19 measures. They only put them on hold. All emergency policies and laws are still in effect, they're just not enforced at the moment.

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5 replies by Richard Seager and others
Barry O'Kenyan's avatar
Barry O'Kenyan
Feb 24, 2022

All thanks to omicron - our omibud!

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