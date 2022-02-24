Poland to lift most Covid-19 curbs by March 1st
An earlier timezone than Maryland
Thereby joining civilized countries such as Norway, Iceland, Denmark etc.
Probably just in time to fight the Russians (again). Poland always seems to have it hard. If not the Russians it’s the Germans or the Austro-Hungarians. And of course the Ottomans on occasion too. The world owes Poland much.
I wonder where that 80b of Biden donated American military equipment is.
None of these countries, including my own, actually abolished the Covid-19 measures. They only put them on hold. All emergency policies and laws are still in effect, they're just not enforced at the moment.
All thanks to omicron - our omibud!