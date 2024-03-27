For a background on the options please read the text and explanations of the different options underneath the poll first.

The three main suspects are Ukraine (and their partners), Putin and thirdly those who have claimed that they perpetrated the outrage, ISIS-K. I would add that I think that the Shopping Centre owner should be one of the suspects because as I’ve said elsewhere retail is a clusterfuck right now including in Moscow (where I spent the first two weeks of March).

The massacre itself was carried out by up to 6 Tadjiks (citizens of Tadjikistan) with I believe 13 having been arrested by the Russian authorities so far. 4 of those Tadjikis were caught south of Bryansk seemingly on their way to Ukraine.

Anyway let’s go over the possible suspects;

Ukraine.

The Russian establishment seems very sure of Ukraine’s involvement and the terrorists were definitely heading in the direction of Ukraine (the Belarus as a destination angle doesn’t really hold water).

This who is to blame angle is outlaid on Simplicus The Thinker’s blog here;

https://simplicius76.substack.com/p/west-desperately-deflects-as-ukraines

Putin

This isn’t so much a view that Putin did it, although the earlier bombings of Apartments in Moscow, Buinaksk, and Volgodonsk in 1999 are often mentioned with the rise of Putin put down to them (and therefore a suggestion of his involvement in these bombings). It’s more a suggestion that the Russian security apparatus the FSB (formerly KGB) might be involved and that Putin is using it for political capital.

This angle is explored by Greg Olear on his Prevail blog here;

https://gregolear.substack.com/p/the-little-who-cried-wolf

ISIS-K

This organisation has taken responsibility for the massacre and has released footage of the massacre as well. Elements of the West, specifically the United States, are pushing this narrative while being quick (some say too quick) to deny any involvement of Ukraine in the massacre. For this angle any western Newspaper on the topic will suffice.

There are a couple of other possibilities as well. I really do not think, considering that there was extensive fire damage of the Crocus Town Hall facilities, that the owner (who is somewhat close to Putin) would be uninvolved. His name is Aras Agalarov

And Riley on his blog Edward Slavsquat has suggested that it could be a psyop.

https://edwardslavsquat.substack.com/p/a-very-curious-crocus-video

And he is correct in stating that there are some strange things about that video, these two guys especially.

Looks like Steve Kirsch to me (LOL)