Plebeian Resistance

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Stephen Simac's avatar
Stephen Simac
Mar 28, 2024

When they deny it, they probably did it. Does that narrow it down?

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38 replies by Richard Seager and others
Stegiel's avatar
Stegiel
Mar 28, 2024

The chief beneficiary is the Globalist Party and therefore a Globalist psyop. Why not CIA? They run Ukraine. The hats are all jet black and the syndicate of owners is not limited to the West

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