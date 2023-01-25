Me and James are possibly related, the Robbs and Seagers being linked in 19th Century London. Martin Robb writes about both on his blog.

Anyway James has written a rather excellent blog post on modern farming. I’m not sure if his answer, bacteria, is up to it though but the criticism of current agriculture is pretty much on the mark. As is his criticism of George Monbiot for basically being one of those ‘limited hangouts’ that you see around the place, especially it seems on Substack. Anyway without any further ado let’s link to his article.