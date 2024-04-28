This was copy and pasted from Emirates website (it’s from March before I travelled back from Moscow). There was much more bot in the copy and paste than there was in the Emirates chat window. But the chat and the copy and paste should be the same thing. So is Rahul a bot? Certainly seems so.

Legend

Bot is greyed (this is clearly a bot in copy and paste and Emirates is not trying to pretend otherwise but there is no bot in the chat window transcript)

Richard is bold (I am not a bot, I think….)

“Rahul” is italic and is not supposed to be a bot but does seem to be a bot.

A conversation with Rahul, and/or a bot, of Emirates

This is what that chat looked like on my screen.

Copy and Pasted Chat is below.

Welcome to Emirates

We need some details to get started

How can I help you today?

New booking Existing booking Skywards Something else

08:53 AM

Richard

You said: Skywards

Skywards

08:53 AM - Sent

Bot EK said: Transferring you to a travel consultant

Emirates

Transferring you to a travel consultant

08:53 AM

Rahul connected

Bot EK said: Hi Richard How can I help you today?

Rahul

Hi Richard

How can I help you today?

08:53 AM

You said: The Skywards program, there are 3 levels and two of them offer an addiitional piece of checked in baggage. How many kgs is this?

The Skywards program, there are 3 levels and two of them offer an addiitional piece of checked in baggage. How many kgs is this?

08:54 AM - Sent

Bot EK said: The kgs depend as per the class of travel. If it's Economy class then 23 kg and Business class 32 kg.

Rahul

The kgs depend as per the class of travel.

If it's Economy class then 23 kg and Business class 32 kg.

Would that be all for today?

08:56 AM

You said: I'm sorry but that's not very clear. The allowance in economy is 23kg but if I pay for one of the skywards program is my allowance then 23kg or 46kg and if I have a 32kg allowance then is my allowance 32kg or 64kg?

I'm sorry but that's not very clear. The allowance in economy is 23kg but if I pay for one of the skywards program is my allowance then 23kg or 46kg and if I have a 32kg allowance then is my allowance 32kg or 64kg?

08:57 AM - Sent

Bot EK said: Are you referring to the tier level as Gold and Platinum? If yes then you cannot pay for these tier levels to achieve the status.

Rahul

Are you referring to the tier level as Gold and Platinum?

If yes then you cannot pay for these tier levels to achieve the status.

08:59 AM

You said: https://www.emirates.com/nz/english/skywards/skywards-plus/subscription/ One or more links in the message.

https://www.emirates.com/nz/english/skywards/skywards-plus/subscription/

You said: Advanced option $1059 AUD = Checked-in Baggage Allowance (PC) Enjoy peace of mind the next time you fly with an additional piece of checked-in baggage allowance. This benefit is not limited to bookings made via emirates.com. One or more links in the message.

Advanced option $1059 AUD = Checked-in Baggage Allowance (PC)

Enjoy peace of mind the next time you fly with an additional piece of checked-in baggage allowance. This benefit is not limited to bookings made via emirates.com.

You said: There is also this - Checked-in Baggage Allowance (KG) Enjoy peace of mind the next time you fly with an additional 10 Kgs of checked-in baggage allowance. This benefit is not limited to bookings made via emirates.com. One or more links in the message.

There is also this - Checked-in Baggage Allowance (KG)

Enjoy peace of mind the next time you fly with an additional 10 Kgs of checked-in baggage allowance. This benefit is not limited to bookings made via emirates.com.

You said: So what exactly would be my baggage allowance if I paid 1059 AUD for that Skywards+ package?

So what exactly would be my baggage allowance if I paid 1059 AUD for that Skywards+ package?

09:03 AM - Sent

Bot EK said: Thanks for sharing all the details.

Rahul

Thanks for sharing all the details.

So you are referring to the skywards+ packages and not the tier levels.

09:04 AM

You said: Yes correct

Yes correct

09:05 AM - Sent

Bot EK said: Please wait, let me check.

Rahul

Please wait, let me check.

09:05 AM

You said: Apologies for the confusion

Apologies for the confusion

09:05 AM - Sent

Bot EK said: No worries.

Rahul

No worries.

Bot EK said: In piece concept markets, a total of three pieces ONLY can be checked-in. So skywards Blue and Silver members travelling on all fare brands will be allowed the standard allowance as per ticket + 1 additional PC as a Skywards+ benefit.

In piece concept markets, a total of three pieces ONLY can be checked-in. So skywards Blue and Silver members travelling on all fare brands will be allowed the standard allowance as per ticket + 1 additional PC as a Skywards+ benefit.

Bot EK said: The additional piece will be 23 kg for Economy and 32 kg for Business class.

The additional piece will be 23 kg for Economy and 32 kg for Business class.

09:10 AM

You said: Where are the piece concept markets?

Where are the piece concept markets?

09:10 AM - Sent

Bot EK said: Americas , Canada and Africa.

Rahul

Americas , Canada and Africa.

09:11 AM

You said: So what is the allowance otherwise if I join the 1059 AUD skywards+ program?

You said:

So what is the allowance otherwise if I join the 1059 AUD skywards+ program?

09:12 AM - Sent

Bot EK said: Is there anything else I can help you with?

Rahul

Is there anything else I can help you with?

09:12 AM

You said: Yes question as above

Yes question as above

You said: If I join the skywards+ program what is my allowance between Europe and Australia and what is my allowance between Russia and Australia?

If I join the skywards+ program what is my allowance between Europe and Australia and what is my allowance between Russia and Australia?

09:12 AM - Sent

Bot EK said: Otherwise the allowance will be extra 10Kg for weight concept journeys.

Rahul

Otherwise the allowance will be extra 10Kg for weight concept journeys.

09:14 AM

You said: Ok thanks

Ok thanks

09:14 AM - Sent

Bot EK said: You're welcome. Thank you for contacting Emirates Chat. Take care.

Rahul

You're welcome. Thank you for contacting Emirates Chat. Take care.

09:14 AM