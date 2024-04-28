Rahul, are you a Bot or not
Bot spot
This was copy and pasted from Emirates website (it’s from March before I travelled back from Moscow). There was much more bot in the copy and paste than there was in the Emirates chat window. But the chat and the copy and paste should be the same thing. So is Rahul a bot? Certainly seems so.
Legend
Bot is greyed (this is clearly a bot in copy and paste and Emirates is not trying to pretend otherwise but there is no bot in the chat window transcript)
Richard is bold (I am not a bot, I think….)
“Rahul” is italic and is not supposed to be a bot but does seem to be a bot.
Plebeian Resistance is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
A conversation with Rahul, and/or a bot, of Emirates
This is what that chat looked like on my screen.
Copy and Pasted Chat is below.
Bot
Welcome to Emirates
Bot EK said: We need some details to get started
Bot EK said:
We need some details to get started
Bot EK said: 1 attachment. Message is interactive. Click to interact.
Bot attached:
How can I help you today?
New booking
Existing booking
Skywards
Something else
08:53 AM
Richard
You said: Skywards
You said:
Skywards
08:53 AM - Sent
Bot
Bot EK said: Transferring you to a travel consultant
EK
Bot Avatar
Bot EK said:
Emirates
Transferring you to a travel consultant
08:53 AM
Bot EK said:
Rahul connected
Bot EK said: Hi Richard How can I help you today?
EK
Agent Avatar
Bot EK said:
Rahul
Hi Richard
How can I help you today?
08:53 AM
You said: The Skywards program, there are 3 levels and two of them offer an addiitional piece of checked in baggage. How many kgs is this?
You said:
The Skywards program, there are 3 levels and two of them offer an addiitional piece of checked in baggage. How many kgs is this?
08:54 AM - Sent
Bot EK said: The kgs depend as per the class of travel. If it's Economy class then 23 kg and Business class 32 kg.
EK
Agent Avatar
Bot EK said:
Rahul
The kgs depend as per the class of travel.
If it's Economy class then 23 kg and Business class 32 kg.
Bot EK said: Would that be all for today?
Bot EK said:
Would that be all for today?
08:56 AM
You said: I'm sorry but that's not very clear. The allowance in economy is 23kg but if I pay for one of the skywards program is my allowance then 23kg or 46kg and if I have a 32kg allowance then is my allowance 32kg or 64kg?
You said:
I'm sorry but that's not very clear. The allowance in economy is 23kg but if I pay for one of the skywards program is my allowance then 23kg or 46kg and if I have a 32kg allowance then is my allowance 32kg or 64kg?
08:57 AM - Sent
Bot EK said: Are you referring to the tier level as Gold and Platinum? If yes then you cannot pay for these tier levels to achieve the status.
EK
Agent Avatar
Bot EK said:
Rahul
Are you referring to the tier level as Gold and Platinum?
If yes then you cannot pay for these tier levels to achieve the status.
08:59 AM
You said: https://www.emirates.com/nz/english/skywards/skywards-plus/subscription/ One or more links in the message.
You said:
https://www.emirates.com/nz/english/skywards/skywards-plus/subscription/
You said: Advanced option $1059 AUD = Checked-in Baggage Allowance (PC) Enjoy peace of mind the next time you fly with an additional piece of checked-in baggage allowance. This benefit is not limited to bookings made via emirates.com. One or more links in the message.
You said:
Advanced option $1059 AUD = Checked-in Baggage Allowance (PC)
Enjoy peace of mind the next time you fly with an additional piece of checked-in baggage allowance. This benefit is not limited to bookings made via emirates.com.
You said: There is also this - Checked-in Baggage Allowance (KG) Enjoy peace of mind the next time you fly with an additional 10 Kgs of checked-in baggage allowance. This benefit is not limited to bookings made via emirates.com. One or more links in the message.
You said:
There is also this - Checked-in Baggage Allowance (KG)
Enjoy peace of mind the next time you fly with an additional 10 Kgs of checked-in baggage allowance. This benefit is not limited to bookings made via emirates.com.
You said: So what exactly would be my baggage allowance if I paid 1059 AUD for that Skywards+ package?
You said:
So what exactly would be my baggage allowance if I paid 1059 AUD for that Skywards+ package?
09:03 AM - Sent
Bot EK said: Thanks for sharing all the details.
EK
Agent Avatar
Bot EK said:
Rahul
Thanks for sharing all the details.
Bot EK said: So you are referring to the skywards+ packages and not the tier levels.
Bot EK said:
So you are referring to the skywards+ packages and not the tier levels.
09:04 AM
You said: Yes correct
You said:
Yes correct
09:05 AM - Sent
Bot EK said: Please wait, let me check.
EK
Agent Avatar
Bot EK said:
Rahul
Please wait, let me check.
09:05 AM
You said: Apologies for the confusion
You said:
Apologies for the confusion
09:05 AM - Sent
Bot EK said: No worries.
EK
Agent Avatar
Bot EK said:
Rahul
No worries.
Bot EK said: In piece concept markets, a total of three pieces ONLY can be checked-in. So skywards Blue and Silver members travelling on all fare brands will be allowed the standard allowance as per ticket + 1 additional PC as a Skywards+ benefit.
Bot EK said:
In piece concept markets, a total of three pieces ONLY can be checked-in. So skywards Blue and Silver members travelling on all fare brands will be allowed the standard allowance as per ticket + 1 additional PC as a Skywards+ benefit.
Bot EK said: The additional piece will be 23 kg for Economy and 32 kg for Business class.
Bot EK said:
The additional piece will be 23 kg for Economy and 32 kg for Business class.
09:10 AM
You said: Where are the piece concept markets?
You said:
Where are the piece concept markets?
09:10 AM - Sent
Bot EK said: Americas , Canada and Africa.
EK
Agent Avatar
Bot EK said:
Rahul
Americas , Canada and Africa.
09:11 AM
You said: So what is the allowance otherwise if I join the 1059 AUD skywards+ program?
You said:
So what is the allowance otherwise if I join the 1059 AUD skywards+ program?
09:12 AM - Sent
Bot EK said: Is there anything else I can help you with?
EK
Agent Avatar
Bot EK said:
Rahul
Is there anything else I can help you with?
09:12 AM
You said: Yes question as above
You said:
Yes question as above
You said: If I join the skywards+ program what is my allowance between Europe and Australia and what is my allowance between Russia and Australia?
You said:
If I join the skywards+ program what is my allowance between Europe and Australia and what is my allowance between Russia and Australia?
09:12 AM - Sent
Bot EK said: Otherwise the allowance will be extra 10Kg for weight concept journeys.
EK
Agent Avatar
Bot EK said:
Rahul
Otherwise the allowance will be extra 10Kg for weight concept journeys.
09:14 AM
You said: Ok thanks
You said:
Ok thanks
09:14 AM - Sent
Bot EK said: You're welcome. Thank you for contacting Emirates Chat. Take care.
EK
Agent Avatar
Bot EK said:
Rahul
You're welcome. Thank you for contacting Emirates Chat. Take care.
09:14 AM
He was pretty clear Richard it seems like you're the one tying yourself up in knots
Frustrating, Time Waisting, Confusing, Repetitious. I hope you had plenty of time to spare.
Bot was ‘on’ something.
What was the food like as it was also prepared by Bot?