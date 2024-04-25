Royal Poll: Photoshopped or not
Louis, Louis
Originally I thought that this photo, regarding Louis anyway, was genuine. But I’ve had second thoughts. If you click on the image you’ll get a photo that you can resize to have a closer look.
Do you think that Louis’ hand has been photoshopped?
Some other odd things are happening as well. I loaded a photo or two, from the above websites, up to Archive.org last night. They’re now nowhere to be seen. And on Instagram Kate is no longer in the photo (I’m pretty sure that she was in it last night).
https://www.instagram.com/familyofroyalcambridge/p/C6FFhY3Pj3o/
compared to;
https://www.therealmyroyals.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/IMG_0881.jpeg
And what is Louis, Louis you ask. Well here’s the Kingsmen on that topic.