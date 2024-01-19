Plebeian Resistance

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Stephen Simac
Jan 21, 2024

NZ has way too many global leaders for its populations, unless sheep are counted for something other than insomnia. Not sure if you're getting these yet? https://stephensimac.substack.com/p/blame-bibi-for-losing-brics-for-the?utm_source=profile&utm_medium=reader2

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4 replies by Richard Seager and others
W Jeremy Clulow's avatar
W Jeremy Clulow
Jan 19, 2024

Love your take on NZ politics. Let’s face it, all politicians are sociopaths and thieves. Some are just a little less subtle than others and get caught sooner.

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