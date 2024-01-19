Following on from other Young Global Leaders in the political jurisdiction in New Zealand, Simon Bridges (National Party) and Jacinda Ardern (Labour Party), the World Economic Forum announced that Golriz Ghahraman (Green Party) was going to be a part of its 2020 intake. I sent an Official Information Act request to Ghahraman about this in 2021 which she, of course, never responded to.

OIA request to Golriz Ghahraman Richard Seager · November 15, 2021 I’ve just put this OIA (known as an FOI elsewhere) request to Golriz Ghahraman, one of the woke Green MPs here in New Zealand regarding her alumni status 2020 with Klaus Schwab’s “Global Young Leaders” (which has also nabbed Jacinda Ardern and Emmanuel Macron previously). Read full story

Bridges & Ardern both went on to lead their parties and of course we were lumbered with Ardern as our Prime Minister for just over 5 years from 2017 to 2023 despite her clear lack of ability. But she became the darling of the World’s liberals and those who think of themselves on the left. But in New Zealand due to her very illiberal Covid policies she became very much hated, so much so that when she returned for her wedding to Clark Gayford recently she basically hid from the New Zealand public, wearing a mask even to disguise herself, when out in public (only one instance of that it seems, to a hairdressers) in the Hawkes Bay. She is now undoubtedly once again out of the country. She knows that she will never be welcome here again.

Simon Bridges also resigned at a fairly young age from Parliament and now interviews the woke on some sort of radio show.

On the other side of the world I suspect that Sanna Marin, ex PM of Finland, is also now despised by the Finns. Sanna Marin is another Young Global Leader, and in fact she was in the same intake as Golriz Ghahraman in 2020.

Clearly then Klaus Schwab, WEF self appointed chief honcho, saw Ghahraman as a future Prime Minister of this country. I’m glad we dodged that bullet as lazy, thieving woke PMs, and we’ve had a few, are not my cup of tea. Golriz Ghahraman recently resigned as a Green MP due to multiple footage of her stealing (and she is no novice thief either) clothes from small businesses in Auckland and Wellington.

NZ & Oz Where is Golriz? Richard Seager · January 11, 2024 Golriz Ghahrahman, one of our Woke Greens™ here in Aotearoa™ (most of us and you know this country as New Zealand but when in Roma…..), has been accused of stealing clothes from an upmarket store in Auckland which by the way is owned by a (unhappy) Woke Greens™ Read full story

In one of those videos someone who appears very similar to another Green MP, Chloe Swarbrick, also appears possibly to be doing diversion on Golriz’s behalf to make it easier for Golriz to steal the outfits which were valued at 25k NZD (about 15k USD). In this video of Golriz shoplifting the NZ Herald has blanked “that person”s face out.

Chloe is another woke Green MP arsehole here in New Zealand. Thats not an anomaly in the Green Party here, it’s almost a requirement. To wit;

The only non-woke Green MPs in that picture are James Shaw (bottom, third from right) who is basically the Shell Oil Company’s greenwasher and Scott Willis (top, 4th from right) who nevertheless was happy to play the Covid tyranny game (source - personal conversations with Scott). All of the others (no exceptions) push the woke Pharma sponsored narrative that men can be women. Chloe btw is second top from right in this photo. The photo includes Labour’s failed Auckland Mayoral candidate (who was immediately given a high enough position on the Green list to get into the NZ Parliament a year later - top, fifth from right) and a Mexican (bottom second from left) who may, or may not, have the right to live in New Zealand.

Golriz is bottom third from left in this photo.

And no longer anywhere to be seen in the Young Global Leader’s class of 2020.

But here she is before she was “Klaused”.

And she has not even been found guilty yet.

This sort of thing is not without some heritage.

That’s Klaus Josef Stalin in all those photos. The others didn’t quite make it.