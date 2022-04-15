Plebeian Resistance

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Ray's avatar
Ray
Apr 15, 2022

wait till you read about the hundreds of thousands of injured school kids he injected without any approval, the article linked glossed over that

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Stephen Simac's avatar
Stephen Simac
Apr 16, 2022

"Servtherich" ? agree that snake venom angle opposition has been quick off the mark.

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