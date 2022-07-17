I don’t believe in keeping these posts up about the harassment I’ve been taking from various Substack actors since about mid May up on this blog, as its negative sort of stuff that should be reserved for bad actors in the political, corporate and religious worlds (i.e. fascists) who are pushing vaccinations, lockdowns and masks in full knowledge that it will improve nobody’s health. But in this case this post, pointing to my recent post on the Parsley blog will be up a little longer than the normal 24 hours. So that when Substack visits they can attempt to understand who is harrassing whom.

Click the link here or by clicking the picture below.

Edit 18th July: Follow up post here.

Hopefully this is the last of these attempts. I’d like to start describing what is possible for the future and I don’t want it to have any Tartaria or other unpleasantness. I don’t want Elizabeth, or Frances or Michael or Sage here. Stay away.

I think actresses with the role of playing protestor should stand down. Let the above not be you. Nor the below.

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