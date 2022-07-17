Plebeian Resistance

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Stegiel's avatar
Stegiel
Jul 17, 2022

I see. Remarkable. Frames my post of yesterday with made in NZ and not Mexicali wood. There are lots of mixed nuts online out numbering those in government. Some are grateful for Covid shots amputating the forebrain, others certain of Biblical numerology, still others vote Democrat and think Biden has a disability of stuttering. The mental fight continues. O clouds unfold, bring me my chariots of fire. I think you are right Rich. We can ignore the imbecility and not become bogged down.

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The Great Reject's avatar
The Great Reject
Jul 17, 2022

I can't believe this is the same Frances Leader who pursued the MHRA for lack of evidence of the cohoax.

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