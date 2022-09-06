South Dunedin flood risk

A series of slides I did on South Dunedin in 2016. If the video doesn’t work for you the slides are below.

South Dunedin is very prone to Sea Level Rise, it was built on former marsh and lagoon, a lot of the material used to fill in these geographic features were industrial waste and its beaches can be breached in various places. It has been a problem since the 19th Century but with Sea Level Rise now over 3mm a year it is likely that the only long-term (which may in fact be sooner than we'd like) solution includes retreat. But South Dunedin is also very important to our city so we must also try and protect its assets for as long as we can, while not spending too much to do that (which could happen by incremental creep if we don’t put limits on it).

It is likely that I have changed my view on some of these topics since then, the important thing would be to update my understanding of the current threats to South Dunedin.

#climatechange #southdunedin #ingridleary #nationalparty #dunedin #dcc #SeagerForMayor

Here are the slides in order.

Intro

Slide 01: Geomorphology

Slide 02: Current status

Slide 03: 2015 Flood

Slide 04: Sea Level rise scenarios

Slide 05: Coastal erosion and mitigation

Slide 06: NZ state of denial

Slide 07: South Dunedin state of denial

Slide 08: How to fix

Slide 09: Possible solutions

References

#climatechange #southdunedin #ingridleary #nationalparty #dunedin #dcc #SeagerForMayor