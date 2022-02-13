Plebeian Resistance

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Stegiel's avatar
Stegiel
Feb 13, 2022

Going silent before Seppuku. The thought crossed my mind that there are those living who are stronger than we think and one billion casualties makes them sit up wide awake.

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1 reply by Richard Seager
NanaW's avatar
NanaW
Feb 13, 2022

I looked at his tweets on the waybackmachine site, and there were archives from late in 2021, but all tweets prior to April 2019 were already gone. I’m sure he had tweeted after that, but it seems strange that even on an archive site there is nothing coming up.

The internet is forever though, and the many clever people on the side of freedom and truth will find what needs finding, I’m sure.

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