Stephane has recently put his Twitter account into hibernation. One can only guess why. But you can never really put a Twitter account into complete hibernation. In fact you can almost guarantee that orgs such as the CIA have a complete archive of his, and everyone else’s, tweets.

Two of Stephane’s tweets from 2016 are ‘interesting’ but not damning.

Of course the Salk vaccine went on to injure a hell of a lot of people. So not sure why you would retweet that. But somewhere on Stephane’s timeline there must be something a little more interesting. Here’s some resources for you to go and have a look to see if you can find something.

First of all, all of Stephane’s archived tweets on archive.org. Now some of these are json which are hard to read as they’re mostly code but the text is often in there somewhere, so just screenshot it after you’ve found and highlighted the text;

https://tinyurl.com/2p87snhb

On archive.org the blue dots are archived content (this is what you want), the green dots are redirections (which can sometimes be illuminating in themselves) and the orange dots are 404s basically. More info here.

Other archive sites are ones like archive.li or the various versions of that;

https://archive.li/

And oftentimes you can find something in search engine cache as well;

https://cachedview.com/

Albeit this time Google seems to have removed Stephane’s tweets (there are other search engines that you can check the cache of as well though). That indicates to me that there could be something very worrying for Stephane and the establishment on his Twitter timeline.

And there are various tweet archive services out there on the web, most of them though do take notice of whether the account is up or down so it may be hard to find his old tweets on those. E.g.

https://tweettunnel.com/reverse.php

And if you’re looking at Twitter itself here’s a tool for more privacy while doing that;

https://nitter.net/about

Although you’ll need to know how to as it needs to be compiled (which you can do with commands from your Terminal program and some downloading of helper applications)

You can also use VPNs but as mentioned on that Nitter page Twitter is doing a lot of javascript profiling so a VPN is less useful in those conditions.